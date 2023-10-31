The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Zaccheus Adedeji as chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation of Mr Adedeji after the senators cleared him through a voice vote at the plenary.

The former commissioner for finance in Oyo State was screened at the committee of the whole before his confirmation.

He was appointed as acting chairman of FIRS in September pending the confirmation by the Senate.

Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser on media and publicity, in a statement announcing the appointment of Mr Adedeji, also asked his predecessor, Muhammad Nami, who served from 2019 to 2023 to immediately proceed on three months pre-retirement leave, as provided by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, leading to his eventual retirement from service on 8 December, 2023.

During the screening, Mr Adedeji said he would review all the existing tax policies and tax waivers.

He said he graduated with first class from the Department of Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

He said while he was serving as commissioner, he helped the state to increase its Internally generated revenue without borrowing.

Mr Adedeji promised that if he was confirmed as the chairman of the FIRS, he would introduce policies that would increase revenue for the country.

Until his appointment, he served as the special adviser to the president on revenue.

