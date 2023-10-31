The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed Timipre Sylva as the validly elected candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 11 November Bayelsa governorship election.

The three-member panel, in a unanimous judgment, held that the trial court which nullified Mr Sylva’s candidature lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit filed by an APC member, Demesuoyefa Kolomo, having not been an aspirant in the primaries that produced the ex-minister of petroleum.

The court also awarded the sum of N1 million in favour of the appellant (Sylva) in the first appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/1060/2023 between APC and Kolomo.

The panel equally awarded the sum of N1 million in favour of Sylva in the appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/1061/2023 between Sylva vs. Kolomo and two others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sylva’s appeals were against the 9 October judgment delivered by Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, which disqualified Mr Sylva as candidate in the forthcoming election.

Mr Kolomo, who described himself as a registered voter, had, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/821/2023 filed on 3 June, prayed the court to delete Mr Sylva’s name from the list of candidates vying for the election, having taken an oath of office twice as governor of the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

