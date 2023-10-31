The 2023 supplementary budget has passed second reading at the Senate.

The bill titled “Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2023” was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

The bill seeking the approval of the N2.1 trillion supplementary budget for 2023 was read for the first time on Tuesday and was immediately passed for second reading where the senators debated debated on the appropriation.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved the budget of N2, 176, 791, 286. 33 pending its passage by the National Assembly.

Consequently, President Bola Tinubu transmitted it to the National Assembly for approval on Tuesday.

Debate

Leading debate on the bill, Mr Bamidele said when the supplementary budget is approved, the fund will cater for insecurity challenges, construction of roads, coordination of the conditional cash transfer, kick off of student loans, working capital for newly created ministries and coverage of the November election.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibirin, who supported its passage commended President Tinubu for seeking approval of the supplementary budget.

Mr Barau said the gesture of Mr Tinubu to support the appropriation bill was a standard global practice among world leaders.

He urged other senators to support approval of the bill on the ground that the federal government needs funds to tackle challenges facing the country.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, who also supported the approval explained that when passed, the federal government will be able to address insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

Sanni Musa (Niger East) said there is a need to meet up with the security challenges and allocate funds to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the November governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States.

Abdul Ningi (Bauchi North) said the student loan should reflect the interest of the people.

Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) also called for proper check of federal government ministries, departments and agencies that will be involved in the supplementary appropriation bill.

“We need to demand accountability, not for them to be demanding for billions only,” Mr Dickson said.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, however, commended the senators for supporting approval of the supplementary appropriation bill.

Mr Akpabio also commended President Tinubu for seeking approval of the supplementary budget.

He referred it to the committee on appropriation for consideration.

He also asked the committee to present its report to the Senate as soon as possible.

