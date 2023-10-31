The Rivers State Government has dismissed as fake the reports circulating on social media that Governor Siminalayi Fubara had sacked the local council chairpersons and some categories of his aides because of the political crisis in the state.

An impeachment plot against Mr Fubara on Monday resulted in the bombing of a part of the Rivers House of Assembly Complex, and some police operatives firing teargas and water cannons at the governor along a road in Port Harcourt.

Many people, including a former federal commissioner for information, Edwin Clark, have accused Mr Fubara’s predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, of being responsible for the impeachment plot.

Mr Fubara, while reacting to the physical attack on him by some police operatives, said that security had been compromised in the state.

Amidst the chaos, there were reports on social media that Governor Fubara had removed some of his security aides and the local council chairpersons in the state.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Warisenibo Johnson, said in a statement on Tuesday that the governor had not given such a directive.

“Our dear governor is a technocrat, with robust civil service background, kind hearted and a very humane person who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God,” Mr Johnson stated, apparently as a reason why Mr Fubara had not removed the council chairpersons and others.

He asked the people of Rivers to ignore the reports.

“It is pertinent to note that as the Commissioner for Information and Communication, I shall keep the public updated of events in due course,” he added.

The council chairpersons in Rivers were elected, and they are expected to finish their tenure early next year.

Meanwhile, Mr Wike is yet to speak on the crisis in the state.

