The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it has no plans to redenominate or restructure the Naira.

The apex bank made this known in a statement issued and signed by the bank’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday.

https://x.com/cenbank/status/1719338607373119495?s=46&t=qdIs0doUbXdwKCqygAIH1A

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CB) has been drawn to the wide circulation of a text message suggesting that the Bank plans to redenominate the country’s legal tender, the Naira, with effect from January 2024,” the statement said.

“We are concerned that this narrative, which we had refuted before now, appears to be gaining traction with several debates on the implication of such a policy for the Nigerian economy.”

Currency redenomination is the process where a new unit of money replaces the old unit with a certain ratio.

It is often achieved by removing zeros from a currency or moving some decimal points to the left, with the aim of correcting perceived misalignment in the currency and pricing structure, and enhancing the credibility of the local currency.

Reaction

The apex bank reaction came amidst messages making the rounds among Nigerians that the CBN plans to redenominate the nation’s currency.

On Tuesday, the CBN described the message as “misleading”.

“The authors of the message, in their mischief, modified text eked from an old policy move by a previous CBN Governor in 2007 to make it appear recent,” the CBN said.

The bank said it may be considering reforms, such are subject to laid down procedures in line with the provisions of the CBN Act, 2007.

The CBN urged the public to ignore the news report, as it is speculative and calculated to cause panic in the polity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

