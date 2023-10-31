The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed a set of conjoined twins from Nigeria for separation surgery.

A statement from the Saudi Arabia embassy in Abuja signed by Mohammed Alsahabi said the surgery was facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSARelief).

The twin girls, Hassana and Husaina, born to Hassan Isa from Kano State, are joined at the chest and share vital organs.

The embassy said the condition of the girls makes their separation a “medically intricate and challenging procedure.”

The surgery is scheduled to take place at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.

“The twins’ family will be accommodated in Riyadh, and a support system will be in place to provide comfort and assistance throughout the journey,” the statement said.

The embassy noted that this initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to humanitarian causes and its dedication to helping those in need, regardless of their nationality or background.

It added that Saudi Arabia has given a great deal of attention to the healthcare needs of many other countries, through its programmes including the unique Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme.

“Since its inception in 1990, this programme has reviewed 133 sets of conjoined twins referred from 24 countries, and 59 sets of twins have been successfully separated by the Saudi programme,” the official said.

