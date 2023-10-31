The House of Representatives has passed for second reading the N2.1 trillion supplementary appropriations bill.

The bill scaled second reading on Tuesday after debate on its general principles.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier transmitted the Supplementary Budget and the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to the House for approval.

The request was convened in a letter read by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, at the commencement of plenary on Tuesday.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved the 2023 supplementary budget of N2, 176, 791, 286. 33 pending the approval of the National Assembly.

The proposed budget is broken down into N18 billion for statutory transfer, N992.8 billion for recurrent expenditure and N1.16 trillion for development fund for capital expenditure.

The supplementary budget is to last till 31 December.

Speaking on the bill, the Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, urged his colleagues to back the bill so that the government can fix major roads across the country during the dry season.

He said many of the roads in the South-east are in terrible conditions and the government has to meet some of its obligations to the people.

The House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), said the government needs the money to address the commitment made to workers during the negotiation on subsidy removal.

Mr Ihonvbere said the budget will allow workers to enjoy their Christmas and New Year holidays.

“The government is doing its best to respond to the yearning of the people. We have a government that is listening. The budget is coming at a time when it is needed. Governance at the end of the day, is about people and the courage to redirect the focus of the society,” he said.

Stanley Olajide (PDP, Oyo) said the budget is more or less a stimulus package to address the economic challenges of Nigerians.

Ali Isa, the minority whip, raised concern about the implementation of the 2023 Appropriation

“There is a need for the government to implement the 2023 Appropriation Act,” Mr Isa said while expressing the support of the opposition lawmakers to the bill.

Mark Esset (PDP, Akwa-Ibom) urged relevant committees of the House to ensure effective oversight of the ministries, departments and agencies implementing the budget. He urged the House to give the budget an express passage.

Following the debate, the bill was passed for second reading and referred to the Committee on Appropriation by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

