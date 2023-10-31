President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the draft 2023 supplementary budget of N2.1 trillion to the National Assembly for approval.

Notice of the supplementary budget was contained in a letter from the president and read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at the plenary on Tuesday.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved the 2023 supplementary budget of N2.1trn pending the approval of the National Assembly.

In the letter, Mr Tinubu explained that the supplementary budget will cater for the construction of roads, conditional cash transfer to poor and vulnerable households and to maintain national security.

The president urged members of the senate to expeditiously approve the 2023 supplementary budget.

Mr Akpabio, therefore, referred the request of the president to Senate Committe on Appropriation for speedy consideration.

