The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the elected senator for Kogi Central Senatorial Election, Channels Television is reporting.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere for lacking in merit.

In September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja nullified the election of Mr Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

The court further declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the actual winner of the poll.

However, Mr Ohere appealed the judgement but the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling of the tribunal declaring Mrs Akpoti-Uduagan as the winner of the poll.

