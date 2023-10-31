The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the elected senator for Kogi Central Senatorial Election, Channels Television is reporting.
The court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere for lacking in merit.
In September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja nullified the election of Mr Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election.
The court further declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the actual winner of the poll.
However, Mr Ohere appealed the judgement but the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling of the tribunal declaring Mrs Akpoti-Uduagan as the winner of the poll.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999