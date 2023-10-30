Twenty aircraft maintenance engineers have graduated from the Aviation Training Programme, organised by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The beneficiaries are part of the 75 pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers under the PAP Aviation Resuscitation Programme for ex-agitators from the Niger Delta.

Speaking on Monday in Lagos at the graduation of the trainees, Barry Ndiomu, the Interim Administrator of PAP, stated that the initiatives deployed by the PAP were designed to improve the lives of young people.

He said the training was critical to the supply of manpower globally in strategic industries and trade sectors.

Mr Ndiomu, a retired major-general, was represented by Wilfred Musa, PAP’s head of reintegration.

He recalled that his administration decided to throw its weight behind the Aviation Resuscitation Programme, given the enormous opportunities that abound in the aviation industry and its relevance in building human capacity.

Mr Ndiomu said the programme had a global relevance.

“By the time you all get jobs within the aviation industry, whether locally or internationally, you will earn a decent living and access robust knowledge.

“This will also enable you to become a part of a global network which will in turn empower you to add value to your families, communities, and ultimately to the Niger Delta,” he said.

He said that aviation training might be very expensive but no amount was too much to invest in the capacity development of a Niger Deltan.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Leadstream Aviation Training Limited, Roland Ahmed, commended the Presidential Amnesty Office for not giving up on the Aviation delegates.

He added that the PAP, because of this investment, had become a strategic supplier of critical manpower to the fastest-growing global industry.

Mr Ahmed said the successful 20 aircraft maintenance engineers would now proceed on a 12-month on-the-job training (OJT) after which they would be licensed and type rated.

“The OJT experience has been fully funded by the PAP,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

