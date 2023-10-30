Members of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) chapters in Edo and Jigawa states, on Monday, shut down the House of Assembly complexes over agitation for financial autonomy for state legislature

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the association barricaded the gates to the assembly complexes, thus denying lawmakers access to the facilities in the respective states.

Speaking with journalists, PASAN chairman in the Edo State, Umaru Haruna, said that the National President of the association, Mohammed Usman, had directed all chairmen and secretaries to mobilise members for maximum participation in the protest.

Mr Haruna said that PASAN had given a two-day ultimatum to governors of the 36 states of the federation to implement the autonomy in all the Houses of Assembly across the country before the commencement of the protest.

He noted that the ultimatum was further extended by one week, which ended on 7 October.

“The issue of autonomy is a constitutional matter. You know it has been passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“All we need is for the government to start implementation. But as we speak today, nothing has been done.

“We are not just fighting for PASAN; we are fighting to deepen democracy for Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, the essence of separation of power is when autonomy is in operation.

”What we see today is that governors are doing whatever they like and nobody is asking them questions,” the PASAN chairman said.

Jigawa assembly shut down

The PASAN chairperson, Umar Adamu, said the action was in compliance with the nationwide strike embarked on by the association.

He said, although the state chapter was enjoying almost 80 per cent financial autonomy, it had to join the strike in solidarity with others.

“This is because we are getting our fund directly from the treasury, we have an assembly service commission with its chairman, secretary and other members.

“What we are demanding here in Jigawa is the implementation of our new salary structure, peculiarity allowances and 40 years instead of 35 retirement period, which are still pending,” he said.

Nura Idris, the PASAN’s National Ex-Officio, North-west zone, said the association was monitoring compliance with the strike by its members.

He said the strike was necessitated due to the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the State Houses of Assembly.

“This is after we’ve earlier done a 21-day warning strike which we extended by one week,” he said.

Also, Awwal Yakubu, the Provost, Public Complaint Commission (PCC) in the state, said they joined the strike in solidarity with PASAN.

“PCC is under the National Assembly, so we are under the same umbrella, hence the need for us to join in solidarity,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workers also shut down the Jigawa State House of Assembly Service Commission situated at the state’s new secretariat complex. (NAN)

