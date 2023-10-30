Seventeen bodies were recovered by rescue operators on Sunday after a boat carrying 104 persons capsized in Taraba State.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 12 persons have also been rescued.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the boat capsized on Saturday with over 100 people mostly local traders including women and children returning from Mayorenero fish market in Ardo – Kola Local Government en route to Binnari in Karim – Lamido Local Government all in Taraba State.

Speaking to BBC Hausa on Monday, the Director of Emergency Services at NEMA, Bashir Garga, said rescue operations are still ongoing.

The boat capsized in the Benue River.

“So far, 17 bodies have been discovered while 12 more persons have been rescued,” he said.

Mr Garga blamed the overloading of the boat by operators as one of the reasons for the resurgence of boat mishaps in the country.

A resident of Mayorenero, who did not mention his name, told BBC Hausa how the accident happened.

“The boat was carrying local traders most of whom bought foodstuff, there were motorcycles bought by some of the passengers and other things in the boat.

“On Saturday, one body was found while four were discovered on Sunday. One dead body was seen but while it was being brought out it slipped back into the river and it’s yet to be discovered again,” the resident, who witnessed the mishap and rescue operations, said.

He said the boat was overloaded with passengers.

One of the rescuers also corroborated his claim.

“Immediately they started the journey, it was learnt that the boat was too heavy due to the overload. The driver was informed but did nothing about it. Water waves were strong at the time. When the boat reached the middle of the river, the engine of the boat ceased. The waves overturned the boat,” he said.

Governor speaks on boat mishap

Meanwhile, the Governor of the state, Agbu Kefas has described the mishap as tragic.

Mr Kefasa commended the rescue operations and prayed that such an incident should not occur again.

“It’s over 24 hours after a Boat mishap that has claimed 12 lives in Taraba – and I am extremely unhappy. I commend the ongoing ‘search and rescue operations’ for many still missing.

“Tarabans, it’s a moment of darkness, for us as a People.

“I mourn with Families of the departed, and pray we don’t witness such an ugly accident, again,” Mr Kefas said in a statement posted on X.

Saturday’s mishap is the latest in a series of boat accidents in riverine states across the country.

A few weeks ago, a boat carrying 40 passengers from Niger State to Kebbi State capsized.

In September, 26 people lost their lives in a boat accident in Niger State while another 15 persons died in another incident recorded in Adamawa State.

