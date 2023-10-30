The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has rejected the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election.

Atiku said the judgement of the court left many questions unanswered.

The presidential candidate said this on Monday at a media briefing in Abuja.

Atiku claimed that all the evidence on irregularities, violence and manipulations tendered before the Supreme Court ought to have given him justice.

“We showed irrefutable evidence of gross irregularities, violence, and manipulations during the elections.

“We showed incontrovertible evidence that INEC violated the Electoral Act and deliberately sabotaged its own publicly announced processes and procedures in order to illegally declare Tinubu elected. The position of the Supreme Court, even though final, leaves so much unanswered,” he said.

The PDP candidate also called for an amendment to the constitution to ensure that all litigations arising from the presidential election must be concluded before inauguration of the winner of the election.

He also called for electronic transmission of election results in order to be more transparent and accountable.

Details later…

