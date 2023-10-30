A group of advocacy and civil society organisations has called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Mr Matawalle is the immediate past governor of Zamfara State in Nigeria’s North-west.

The group, under the auspices of the Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity, which made the call on Sunday at a press conference in Abuja, based their submission on an alleged fraud against Mr Matawalle.

In a statement delivered by its National Coordinator, Danesi Momoh, the group said it took the bold move to lend its voice in crying out to state its position over “the ignoble crass corruption and embezzlement that was carefully designed and masterminded by the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.”

Mr Momoh said the allegations published by the Zamfara State Government accusing the former governor of willfully embezzling billions of naira through shady contract dealings, including a Cargo Airport, pollute the reputation and integrity of the current administration.

“For an administration that rode off the waves of integrity and the need to fight corruption, identifying with a man of questionable character like Bello Matawalle is a direct mockery of the expectations of Nigerians and as believers of President Tinubu’s vision”, the groups said, adding that ” We cannot fold our hands and watch this ignoble development continue to fester.”

The group noted that many well-meaning Nigerians were vehemently opposed to Mr Matawalle’s appointment as a minister of the Federal Republic following his antecedents as the governor of Zamfara State.

“A defence portfolio to an inefficient leader who romanced bandits was perhaps one of the biggest mistakes of this administration but it can be corrected,” a part of the statement noted.

More allegations against Matawalle

Apart from the alleged fraud in the Cargo Airport saga, the group accused Mr Matawalle of criminally hoarding all utility vehicles belonging to the Zamfara State Government shortly after exiting power, noting that the hullabaloo that greeted his unsportsmanlike behaviour portrayed him as no other but one who has kleptomaniac tendencies and a direct enemy of progress and development.

“We are afraid this might be replicated in the Ministry of Defence at the detriment of our patriotic Military. Had Governor Lawal not taken the bull by the horns and gone after all the stolen cars, the state government would have had to buy new utility vehicles from a treasury that was already lean through merciless plundering by the former governor. Definitely, such men are not good for the image and integrity of this administration,” the groups said.

Mr Momoh noted that there are high standards expected for a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who must be shown to be a man of integrity in all aspects, saying, ” Unfortunately this glaring revelation by the Zamfara State Government has shown Matawalle to be very deficit in same. He spuriously denied the allegation of embezzling billions through the Zamfara Cargo Airport project. A development that pushed the state government at the weekend to reel out evidence backing the allegations, complete with pictorial evidence and up-to-date financial records in relation to the uncompleted Gusau International (Cargo) Airport project.

“If a barefaced liar like Matawalle is allowed to remain in power as the Minister of Defence or in any other capacity, the future of funds meant for fighting insecurity and indeed protecting our territorial integrity will not only be swindled but end up in the hands of bandits and terrorists with no sense of accountability.”

The group said as noted by the spokesperson to Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Idris, Mr Matawelle cannot be trusted, not just with public funds but also with the defence of Nigeria.

According to the group, the bad financial situation the current administration met in Zamfara State was caused by Mr Matawalle. From the meticulous revelations made, he had a string of phoney companies to which he awarded contracts without any form of valuation which is in gross disregard for due process as outlined in the Procurement Act.

For instance, the group said that on 25 October 2021, Mr Matawalle unilaterally directed the ministry of local government to withdraw N1 billion from the Local Government Joint Account to pay N825 million to contractors handling the now abandoned Cargo Airport again without any due process whatsoever. To avoid doubt, the embezzlement of resources from the people of Zamfara through the airport is just a tiny part of many other acts of theft and financial banditry committed against the people in various incomplete projects. It is crystal clear that Bello Matawalle lacks the credentials and pedigree to hold public office more so in an administration that has shown commitment to eradicating corruption and graft.

Mr Momoh noted that if allowed to remain in office, Mr Matawalle will introduce his crooked gimmicks in contract racketeering in the Ministry of Defence, which has always been known for its impeccable handling of procurement because of the sensitivity of its mandate.

“For a man who once said the cost of the Cargo Airport in Gusau was N28 billion and then quickly reduced it to N11 billion in round figures, there is no way Nigerians will not be convinced that Matawlle was both the contractor and the awarding institution. No reputable bidder would agree to a drastic reduction of 61% in cost without a corresponding reduction in the scope of work. This indeed raises questions about the integrity of the bidding process, if there was indeed any at all.

“The earlier Matawelle is sacked out of office by your good government, the better. For a serial cheat and deceitful person to be allowed to hold office when men of integrity with requisite qualifications are left out is shameful. His claim that a Contract Financing Facility (CFF) was used for the Cargo Airport whereas he actually paid upfront for the project from state funds goes to show that he had forgotten that he was bound by the Procurement Act and was giving ‘loans’ to his companies and proxies. Since CFF is done between banks and contractors without the involvement of the government, Matawelle dubiously assumed himself as a bank, giving loans to contractors without recourse to laid down regulations.

“Contrary to claims that payments for the Cargo Airport and other contracts were made to the contractor solely based on certificates issued by the supervising ministries or agencies, records clearly show that all payments made to contractors were done in Zamfara State under Mr Matawelle were not based on an accurate assessment of the work done and also not certified by the supervising ministries.”

Specifically concerning the Cargo Airport, the group noted that “an initial advance payment was made to the contractors representing 30 per cent of the total contract in the sum of N3,465,569,736.90 without the approval of the designs and bills of quantities of the project by the relevant government departments on the 19th of June 2020 almost 11 months after the award. Mr Matawelle also gave a loan of N2,310,379,824.60 to the contractors shortly after the initial payment.

“Despite this humongous sums, none of the work listed as being done at the airport including the dual carriageway linking the airport to the town has been done. This is fraud and must be checkmated by first sacking Bello Matawelle as a Minister to pave the way for independent investigations by relevant authorities.

“For a project that is only 19.47% completed, equivalent to N2.25 billion, one wonders why the Cargo Airport contractor was paid the sum of N6.78 billion. Obviously, Bello Matawalle thought he could confuse Nigerians by saying the project was 50-100% completed to justify his thievery.

“Even as more revelations of the mass looting under the past administration of Bello Matawelle continue to pour in, our position remains firm as we urgently demand the sack of the Minister and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission be invited to step in and bring Matawalle and his co-travellers to justice.

“The recovery of funds embezzled from the good people of Zamfara will go a long way to develop the state after the horrendous attacks of bandits and the poverty it has caused.”

The group further alleged that in his capacity as Minister of State for Defence, Mr Matawalle has decided to politicise the banditry and terrorism attacks in his home State of Zamfara.

“He has not officially visited the State to assess the security situation but rather chose to embark on military tourism in faraway Turkey while blocking the Governor of Zamfara State from meeting Mr President on this burning issue, ” the group noted.

Calling on President Tinubu to demonstrate the right action in promoting the fight against corruption and theft in public office, the group said, “People like Bello Matawelle must be shown the exit from public service and made to pay for their wrongs to serve as a deterrent to others. Allowing him to remain in office is like rewarding corruption by an administration that has shown both the determination and political will to fight corruption.

“Such a contradiction will not augur well for our democracy and the renewed hope agenda of the administration. We, therefore call on Mr President to salvage the good image of the administration and help Zamfara State recover her looted funds by sacking Bello Matawelle and submitting him to the EFCC to answer for his misdeeds.”

Minister denies allegations

Meanwhile, the former governor has denied the allegations by the group.

Mr Matawalle, in a statement by Ibrahim Dosara, his commissioner for information during his reign as governor, maintained that the accusation remains a calculated mischief and diversionary tactic of Governor Dauda Lawal to cover up for his inefficiency.

He insisted that he inherited the cargo Airport project contract from his predecessor, Abdulaziz Yari, adding that his resolve to go ahead with the project was in the best interest of the people of the state.

Mr Matawalle said, “As the government is a continuous process, former Gov Matawalle saw the need to consider completing the project for its numerous benefits to the people of the state and beyond. I want to bring to the attention of the general public that it is only Zamfara State that has had no Airport of its own, up to the time of this press statement.

“After due deliberations in council, it was agreed that the project be continued. As a follow-up to the state Executive Council’s resolution and decision on the project, contractors were invited to bid for the contract to execute the Cargo Airport Project. After reaching an agreement and in consultation with the Federal Airport Authority the Matawalle government immediately mobilised the contractors to site to handle the project to its timely completion.”

“In the first instance, a bill of 28, 000, 000, 000 ( Twenty-eight Billion Naira ) was submitted to the government for consideration. However, due to the foresight and prudence of the former Gov Matawalle, his government rejected the bill which the former Gov considered outrageous and crazy. The former Gov, therefore insisted that the amount be downreviewed to a considerable sum, which was downsized to 11, 000, 000, 000 ( Eleven Billion Naira only ).”

For those who are unaware of the funding process of this project, Mr Matawalle said it is being funded through a banking arrangement known as “Contract financing.” According to him, this means an agreement between the Zamfara State government and some private companies involving funding banks who released money only on the satisfaction that the certificates raised by the government are commensurate to the works done on site. Mr Lawal Dare been an expert banker knows what this means.”

“I wonder how monies meant for the project under this banking arrangement could have been embezzled by the former Governor. For the record, the following compartments of the contract were carried out and have reached various stages of completion as follows: Access Roads -Airport access dual road, Gate and Drainages have all been completed with an environment assessment by the Federal Ministry of Aviation carried out and completed.”

Background

Bello Matawalle is the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State.

He was pronounced the governor of Zamfara State in 2019 when the court ruled that the APC had no candidates in all the elections that took place in the state due to an internal crisis that rocked the party.

Mr Matawalle who was in PDP at the time he took over the reins of power later defected to the APC against his earlier vow that he would never leave the party.

He lost his second-term bid to the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election. He was later appointed as minister of state for defence by President Tinubu.

Shortly before his exit from power as governor, he had a running battle with then Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC. The anti-graft agency had said Mr Matawalle was under investigation over alleged misappropriation of N70 billion while the former governor accused Mr Bawa of demanding a $2 million US bribe from him.

