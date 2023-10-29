At least 2,497 Nigerians have donated over N17 million to Palestinians caught in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The donations were made after an appeal by Kaduna-based cleric, Ahmad Gumi, on Thursday, calling on Nigerians to help the Palestinians.

Mr Gumi made a donation of N50,000 himself while launching the appeal for funds.

The imam of the Sultan Bello mosque in Kaduna, Muhammed Suleiman, said following the appeal, a total of N17,959,806 was gathered for humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.

“After the appeal fund, through the Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Mosque Foundation, and Dr. Ahmad Gumi Student’s Forum Account the aforementioned amount was raised in seven days.

“At least 2,497 Nigerians donated to the appeal fund’s account with the least donor sending in N50 and a maximum donation of N100,000.

“The aim is to help the victims of the war which includes Children and the weak in Gaza, this is what we can offer to them after prayer, Mr Suleiman said.

Mr Suleiman said the amount will be donated through the Red Cresent to victims of the war in Gaza.

He said the appeal fund is ongoing, and concerned Nigerians willing to donate, can do so through the foundation with First Bank Account No. 2033813455.

Also, as part of activities to show solidarity with the Palestinians, Mr Gumi, alongside some Christian clerics in the state hosted the Palestinian ambassador in Nigeria, Abdallah Abu-Shuwesh at the Sultan Bello Hall.

The event was also attended by former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, alongside others.

