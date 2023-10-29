The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim, is dead.

The monarch is believed to have died in the early hours of Sunday with President Bola Tinubu among the early mourners.

Mr Tinubu condoled with the government and people of Kogi State on the passing of the monarch.

The president, in a statement by spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, said the death of the Ohinoyi is a painful loss, describing the late monarch as peace-loving, affable, and cerebral.

“The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was in a class of his own. He was highly respected and admired for his deep insights, wisdom, and sophistication. He had a masterful way of handling issues. He was very knowledgeable and wise.

“May Almighty Allah grant His Majesty Aljannah Firdaus,” the President prayed.

President Tinubu asked the good people of Kogi State to take solace in the legacy of peace and fellowship left behind by the late monarch.

