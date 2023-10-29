The Adamawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, on Saturday, affirmed the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in the 18 March poll, dismissing the petition by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Binani.

Delivering the judgement, Theodora Uloho, the chairperson of the tribunal, said the petition failed to establish the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the election.

”The petitioner failed to establish the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and prove the case with cogent, credible and satisfactory evidence.

“All documents tendered by the petitioner were dumped on the tribunal and the star witness did not demonstrate any of the documents to link it with any of their material allegation in the petition,” she said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Fintiri as the winner after a supplementary election on 18 April.

He polled 430,861 votes to defeat Ms Binani who scored 398,788 votes.

However, Ms Binani filed a petition challenging the declaration, alleging that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the electoral act.

Reacting, Sani Garba, the counsel for Ms Binani, said he would study the judgement and intimate the petitioners on the next line of action.

Meanwhile, Mr Fintiri has described his victory as “victory to democracy and the rule of law.”

He assured good governance for the people of the state.

According to him, this victory is also a victory for doing more to ensure massive development in the state.

He appreciated the tribunal judges for ensuring fairness and justice.

Mr Fintiri also commended his legal team, journalists and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for their roles from the time of the election up to the tribunal judgement.

(NAN)

