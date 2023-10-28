Following his recommendation for a group of international mediators, Nigerian Catholic cleric, Hassan Kukah, has given reasons for his choice of mediators.

Mr Kukah last week recommended a group of five international mediators, including a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, to intervene in the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, he said the former Nigerian president was the best from Africa to fit into the role, owing to his stature and international reach.

“The Arabs will trust him,” the cleric said in a matter-of-fact tone.

On his choice of a former American president, Barack Obama, he explained that it was borne out of Mr Obama’s influence as a former President and on the current president Joe Biden.

Noting that “the UK remains central to resolving the issues,” given its history with the warring parties, Mr Kukah said with conviction that Gordon Brown, a former UK prime minister, was his best choice.

“Mrs Mary Robinson was President of Ireland at the height of the IRA troubles in Northern Ireland and her Irish background gives her an instinct for the underdog,“ he added.

Israel and Hamas since 7 October have resumed hostilities against each other with over 7,000 Palestinians killed according to the Hamas health ministry and over 1,400 Israelis killed.

The recent conflict escalated when Hamas launched strikes on Israel. Israel declared war on Hamas and has continued to bombard the Gaza Strip where over two million people are stuck.

Countries of the world including the UN General Assembly have called for a ceasefire but Israel insists it will continue to defend itself.

