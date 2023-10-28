The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Jigawa State Chapter on Friday said doctors and medical professionals from the state are leaving the state for jobs in other states in the country due to the poor remuneration.

The NMA says the parity in payment puts Jigawa State at a disadvantage when compared to other Nigerian states where doctors’ payments are being reviewed over time.

The state’s chairman of the NMA, Aminu Abdullahi, said Jigawa is facing a double challenge of bidirectional brain drain where doctors working in the state are leaving for other states and the country for better pay leaving behind only 350 doctors in the state.

He said the NMA in Jigawa while celebrating the 2023 Physicians’ Week felt the need to create awareness and to call on the attention of all relevant parties to intimate them on issues that are very dear to its members as well as a catalyst to having a robust health care delivery system in the state.

“The membership of Nigerian Medical Association Jigawa State hovers around 350 doctors across the state, in all facilities both Federal and State owned. They are to cater to about seven million indigenes of the state.

“Currently the doctor-patient ratio stands at about 1: 21, 000 according to our records, as against the WHO standard of 1:600. The ratio is similar to that of nurses and other health workers in the state. This is one of the worst ratios in the country which will significantly affect our health indices,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Mr Abdullahi said the state was once the best in its salary structure for medical doctors across the country but since after 2011 when the payment was reviewed, the state has been overtaken making the least in the country in better monthly pay for doctors and other healthcare providers.

“It is also worthy of note that, Jigawa was among the early states to implement CONMESS and CONHESS salary structures for its healthcare workforce back in 2011 which made it one of the highest-paid states in the country back then.

“Although Jigawa is one the few states that allocated about 16% of its 2023 Annual budget to the health sector, surpassing the threshold set by the Abuja declaration, It is still one of the states with the highest rates of brain drain in the country.

“This is because ours is a bidirectional brain drain, both within the country – to other states of the federal government and outside the country,” Mr Abdullahi said.

“The theme for 2023 Physicians’ Week was rightly chosen as, “This is our chance to get it right in the health sector”, so also the sub-themes, “The Abuja declaration 22 years after” and “Ethical issues in human organ donation”, which are in tune with the current realities in the health sector,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He said the current challenges bedevilling the health sector in Jigawa as a whole, honestly call for sincere, deliberate, and fact-guided discussions concerning the healthcare delivery system and proffer lasting solutions to its current and anticipated future challenges.

“With the current economic realities, the nation is going through which include: rising inflation, over-dependence on the mono-economy, increase in population, and palpable poverty to mention just a few, there is no better time to make the healthcare delivery system in our dear state more efficient and responsive than now.

“The current administration in our dear state and fact from the creation of the state has always had Health top on its Agenda. This is evident by the progress being recorded in many aspects of the sector. However, the milestones set can only be achieved when you have a fully motivated health force through pay parity that will not only retain the best and highly experienced doctors but also attract others thereby reversing brain drain to brain gain. This is when coupled with a very enabling environment.

“NMA Jigawa will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to achieve better healthcare delivery in the state and beyond. At this point, I will use this opportunity to celebrate our heroes in white coats across the states who despite all the challenges faced are still providing selfless services to the best of their abilities,” the NMA chairman said.

