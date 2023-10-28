The Chief of Defence Satff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has warned those planning to disrupt the 11 November governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi to stay off the states.

Mr Musa, a general, said this when he spoke with journalists shortly after the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting in Abuja on Friday.

He assured residents of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi not to entertain any fear.

Mr Musa pledged that the armed forces would provide full support to the police in ensuring that the elections was free and fair.

“The armed forces, the police and other security agencies would be on ground. Every Nigerian, we are sure is tired of elections with violence and this will try to make a different.

“We want at the end of the day, every Nigerian should be proud of, first to be a Nigerian and to understand that elections are now free and fair.

“We want everybody who wins our elections to be happy that he won very well without any intimidation,’’ he said.

The army chief said that warning had already be sent to security personnel to be deployed for the elections that whoever misbehaves during the elections would face the consequence.

Mr Musa advised that the presence of security agencies in the three states should not scare anybody, but those with plans to disrupt the election.

Also speaking, the Inspector General Of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said there would be no room for those planning to perpetrate trouble or violence in the states to operate.

“We are aware of negative mobilisations by some supporters of some candidates and we are already monitoring them. We are ready for them for these elections. I appeal to them to stay away from this election.

“I also appeal to the electorate to come out en manse to cast their votes during this election. We are committed to peaceful election and no going back,’’ he said.

He said that the security agencies were ready and committed to make the off-cycle elections free and fair.

“We have received all necessary information from INEC which has informed us on where to deploy to during these election.

“We have carried out threat assessment and that has informed us in respect to allocation of our resources and the deployment of our men.

“All the security agencies are collaborating strongly to ensure that these elections are violence free,’’ he said.

He assured that accredited journalists for the election would be protected in the course of carrying out their duties,’’ Mr Egbetokun said.

The IGP also shed more lights on why the police planned to hold its annual retreat in Imo, saying the choice of the state was deliberate.

“ Our choice of Owerri is deliberate. it is deliberate because of this election. We want to send message to the people of Imo that the state is free for this election.

“We want to encourage the voters to come out en mass to take part in this election.

“We are deploying massively for Imo to make sure that the election in the state is free and fair and hitch-free,’’ Mr Egbetokun said.

(NAN)

