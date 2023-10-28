A virtually-impaired person, Hassan Gunka, who recently regained his eyesight after two years of blindness was full of thanks to his wife for her support during the period he could not see.

Mr Gunka, from Jahun Local Government of Jigawa State, regained his eyesight after a Jigawa State government-sponsored surgery. Several residents of the state with visual impairments were operated upon. The operations which were done at the Dutse General Hospital, were done in collaboration with the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY).

Mr Gunka said his blindness made his life difficult. He said things could have been much harder but for his wife’s unflinching support during the period, he could not see.

“She led me to the bathroom sat me on a chair and placed my hands on the sponge’s case and the bucket before she gave me a chance to shower.

“For the toilet, we are using a pit latrine, she leads me into the toilet, places me on the round hole of the latrine, directs me to go down, and places my hand on the water cattle before she leaves.

“This is how she spent two years assisting me. I don’t know what to say of her, I only pray to God almighty to reward her with paradise; she has served her marital life in the right way, Mr Gunka told PREMIUM TIMES.

He attributed the blindness to his old age and poor access to healthcare services.

“It’s not the first I’ve gone to the hospital for my condition, I have been going to Jahun hospital for treatment; but Allah in his mercy I regained my sight in both eyes yesterday (Tuesday) after the surgery was conducted at the Dutse hospital, the elated Mr Gunda said.

Mr Gunka thanked God and commended the state’s governor Umar Namadi, and the youth group for the role they play in regaining his sight.

The spokesperson for the state’s Ministry of Health, Najib Umar, said the free eye surgeries commenced on 22, October and intend to treat 3,000 people across the state.

He said patients with minor eye problem problems are also receiving free medical glasses and drugs after being diagnosed.

Prevalence of blindness

In Nigeria, the National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey conducted from 2005-2007 showed the prevalence of blindness in people of all ages was estimated to be 0.78 per cent.

The northwest geo-political zone of Nigeria, where Jigawa is located, was found to have the most significant number of blind adults in the country.

The prevalence of blindness in Jigawa State is high. Data obtained from the Jigawa State Ministry of Health reveal that the government treated 283,673 cases of onchocerciasis (River blindness) across its 17 local government areas of 167 endemic communities in 2017.

This was indicated in the report of the state’s neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) by the control program unit of the Ministry of Health. The report said 595,225 males were treated while 312,552 females were treated, 85 per cent of total coverage recorded during the year under review.

The report added that 781,405 people with Trachoma were treated in four vulnerable local government areas of the state, with a total of 303,945 males and 338,455 females, representing 82 per cent success coverage.

In July, the Christian Blind Mission (CBM), an international charity catering to the visually impaired, donated eye treatment equipment worth N100 million to the Jigawa State government to fight blindness.

