The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, said security agencies have almost completely rid the state of Boko Haram insurgents. The governor said insurgency in the state has been reduced by 85 per cent.

“To be sincere and candid, the security situation in Borno State has improved by more than 85 per cent. Economic activities are ongoing perfectly in Borno State,” Mr Zulum said after meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Friday.

The Boko Haram or Jama’atu Ahlis Suna Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, the conflict has over a decade claimed the lives of almost 350,000 people in the North-eastern part of Nigeria up till the end of 2020, a report by the United Nations Develop Programme (UNDP) said.

UNDP said insurgency directly resulted in the death of 35,000 people in three states in the region- Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa, while an estimated 314,000 people died “from indirect causes” in the entire northeast region.

Since 2009, the North-east has been the theatre of the violent campaigns of the Islamic extremist group, Boko Haram, its breakaway group, the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), and counter-insurgency forces.

Improvement in security

Mr Zulum said the insecurity in the state is not as bad as it is being amplified. He said none of the 27 local government areas of the state is under the control of the extremist groups.

He said the president has pledged more commitments to eradicate the remnants of the insurgents.

“I just read some script a few days ago saying that Insurgency is increasing in Borno State. The story is not right. The Nigerian army is giving us the desired cooperation, the police, the paramilitary as well as Air force and all other components of the Nigerian military are supporting us.

READ ALSO:

“But most importantly, I want to assure you that as the chief security officer of Borno State, the state is doing well in terms of security. There’s a serious improvement in our security situation. And I commend the service chiefs for their efforts and I commend the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Honestly speaking, none of the 27 local government areas of Borno State are under the control of insurgents. However, we have a few local government areas that we want to ensure that people are completely resettled.

“Now, people are partially resettled there, especially Abadam Local Government and then Gudabala Local Government. But by and large, in terms of the security situation in Borno state, I think the government is doing very well, and the Nigerian military is also doing very well. And then nothing has happened, we keep on improving.

“I have had a series of consultations with the president and he has assured the government and the people of the entire northeastern states that he will provide the necessary equipment needed to curtail the menace of insurgency not only in the northeast but in the entire country. So I think all is right,” Mr Zulum said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

