President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians to serve in the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), subject to their confirmation by the Senate:

The appointees are:

(1) Prof Tunji Olaopa — Chairman

(2) Dr Daudu Ibrahim Jalo — Member (Representing Adamawa | Gombe | Taraba)

(3) Ms Gekpe Grace Isu — Member (Representing Akwa Ibom | Cross River)

(4) Dr Chamberlain Nwele — Member (Representing Anambra | Ebonyi | Enugu)

(5) Mr Rufus N. Godwins — Member (Representing Rivers | Delta | Bayelsa)

(6) Dr. Adamu Hussein — Member (Representing Niger | FCT)

(7) Mr Aminu Nabegu — Member (Representing Jigawa | Kano)

(8) Ms Hindatu Abdullahi — Member (Representing Kaduna | Katsina)

(9) Mr Shehu Aliyu — Member (Representing Kebbi | Sokoto | Zamfara)

(10) Ms. Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke — Member (Representing Kogi | Kwara)

(11) Mr Jide Jimoh — Member (Representing Lagos | Ogun)

(12) Dr Festus Oyebade — Member (Representing Osun | Oyo)

Section 154 of the Constitution empowers the president to appoint the chairman and members, one of the 14 Federal Executive Bodies.

A statement by the Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday in Abuja, said upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from 30 November, following the expiration of the tenure of the current leadership on 29 November.

“The President anticipates that the new FCSC leadership will competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitization of the Federal Bureaucracy to enable, and not stifle, growth and enhanced private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

