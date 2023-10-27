Gunmen have beheaded a vigilante operative in Isiahia Village, Umuojima, a community in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State, South-east Nigeria.

The victim, identified as Obinna Ndukwe, was killed and then beheaded by the attackers on Thursday.

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said the victim was killed at about 3:50 p.m. when some gunmen attacked a combined security team comprising a police operative, a special constabulary, and three vigilante operatives.

The police spokesperson said some police operatives stationed at the headquarters of Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area got to the scene of the attack upon receipt of information.

“Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered.

“Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary,” she said.

There were reports on Thursday suggesting that a police officer was beheaded during the attack.

But Ms Chinaka said only the vigilante operative was killed in the attack.

“We want to clarify that no police officer was killed during the incident.

“Furthermore, our officers successfully recovered the vehicle used by the hoodlums in the attack and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators,” she stated.

The police spokesperson urged residents of the state to remain calm and security-conscious while going about their activities.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Abia State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of people, including traditional rulers, have been killed and injured in such attacks.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

