The patrol team of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), Beecroft, has intercepted a large wooden boat loaded with over 300 drums, pumping machines and other equipment within its Lagos anchorage.

The Base Information Officer, H.A. Collins, a sub-lieutenant, who disclosed in a statement on Friday, said the boat with eight crew, was intercepted on Wednesday at about 0230 hours.

She said the perpetrators were arrested and handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

She listed those arrested as Selafei Tito, Seba Hunton, Etieni Abibu, Ahousansou Lawlent and Oke Job.

Others are Abel Yede, Matiye Husa and Husa Hungha.

Ms Collins said the timely interception by the patrol team prevented disaster associated with the illegal handling of inflatable petroleum products by unscrupulous elements.

“In a swift and proactive response to stall activities of economic saboteurs, NNS BEECROFT patrol team vectored by the state-of-the-art Maritime Domain Awareness Facility, the Falcone Eye Alignment, intercepted a large wooden boat on 25 October 2023 at about 0230 within Lagos anchorage.

“This wooden boat laden with 8 crew, over 300 drums, pumping machines and other equipment was prevented from getting to its destination to perpetrate illegal bunkering, which could have robbed the nation of huge quantity of products for consumption by Nigerians.

“The timely interception by the patrol team is also commendable, as it prevented disaster associated with illegal handling of these inflatable petroleum products by unscrupulous elements,” she said.

Ms Collins said the proactive response initiated by the patrol team further revealed the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, a vice admiral, towards safeguarding vital resources as well as effective safety of lives and property particularly within the maritime domain.

She quoted the NNS Beecroft commander, Kolawole Oguntuga, a commodore, as saying that handing over the suspected economic saboteurs to the appropriate agency for investigation and prosecution, would further send a strong message that the Nigerian Navy remains resolute at effective ocean governance by ensuring the full weight of the law is meted on perpetrators of maritime crimes, which is necessary to sustain economic prosperity of the nation.

Mr Oguntuga also stated that the arrested persons would be properly interrogated to expose their motives and identities of likely sponsors in the course of the investigation before prosecution.

