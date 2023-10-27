A PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Abdulkareem Mojeed, and 20 other journalists from different countries have been selected to cover the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mr Mojeed is an agriculture and environment reporter on PREMIUM TIMES’ business desk, a climate change activist and media trainer.

The Climate Justice Journalism Fellowship is powered by Climate Tracker – an international non-profit organisation, aiming to “support, train and incentivise better climate journalism globally.”

According to the list of fellows published on Climate Trackers’ website Wednesday, Mr Mojeed is the only Nigerian selected to attend and report on COP28 in person in Dubai. He will be joined by 11 others while nine fellows will cover the conference remotely from their countries.

Other fellows are from Egypt, Argentina, Brazil, Cameroon, Hong Kong, Trinidad, Jamaica, Colombia, Malaysia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, and Kenya, among others.

COP28 Coverage

According to Climate Tracker, the selected climate journalists have emerged with stories to tell and to cover COP28 in Dubai from 30 November – 12 December 2023.

“In the “era of global boiling,” sharing the stories of the climate crisis is of paramount importance because it serves as a crucial bridge between scientific findings, policy decisions, and public awareness,” it noted

“Amidst fierce competition, they stood out for their passion, dedication, and innovative storytelling.”

In his remarks, Mr Mojeed said the fellowship is another opportunity to raise awareness about climate actions and negotiations at a global scale through factual and evidence-based reporting.

“This is what PREMIUM TIMES is known for, and of course the kind of reporting cherished by Climate Tracker. I’m happy to associate with this feat,” he said.

“In the course of the fellowship, I would love to achieve cross-border collaboration to broaden and strengthen my reporting of food security, climate change effects and environmental issues at large.”

Double win for PREMIUM TIMES

This is a double win for PREMIUM TIMES, as Chiamaka Okafor, another climate reporter with the newspaper got selected for another fellowship as another Nigerian beneficiary of COP28 coverage in person on the list.

The fellowship programme is part of the Climate Change Media Partnership (CCMP) led by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) and the Stanley Centre for Peace and Security

According to EJN, COP28 will facilitate the first-ever global stocktake since the Paris Agreement, assessing the progress by countries to date on climate mitigation, adaptation, and equitable implementation.

About Mojeed

Mr Mojeed is a graduate of Botany and Ecological Studies from the University of Uyo and focuses his storytelling on development; agriculture, food security, climate change, the environment, and the local currency market.

From these beats, he has accomplished excellence in producing high-impact and thoroughly reported reports.

He has extensively covered environmental issues and climate change as it affects biotic and abiotic ecosystems in the country, as well as a robust coverage of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt last year and the just concluded Africa Climate Summit/ Week in Kenya.

About COP

COP is an annual UN Climate Change Conference that takes place in a different host city each year.

The COP is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the COP assesses progress in combating climate change.

According to the UNFCCC, ever since the first COP in Berlin in 1995, COPs have been used to review what Parties (the countries who signed up) have achieved, and measure progress.

It is also a vital means of monitoring the progress made so far and working out the targets that need to be achieved in the future “if we are to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

