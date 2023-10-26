Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Supreme Court judgement affirming the election of President Bola Tinubu as a welcome relief to him and many Nigerians.

Mr Buhari stated this in a statement posted by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on his (Shehu) X handle on Thursday.

The Supreme Court had earlier in the day dismissed the appeals filed by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, against Mr Tinubu’s victory at the 25 February election.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) had last month dismissed the petitions of the two opposition candidates.

The statement said, “The former President repeated what he said on the earlier 6 September verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which affirmed President @officialABAT’s victory, that the welcome decision is “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.”

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus-stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima @OfficialAPCNg government. Let them allow the Government to run their administration and the people to enjoy the full benefits of the promises the All Progressives Congress (APC) made.”

Mr Buhari expressed concern over low voting percentages all over the country, especially in urban areas, and said this should change, given the acceptance and vibrancy of democracy in Nigeria.

He wished President Tinubu and his team a successful term in office.

Mr Buhari handed over power to Mr Tinubu on 29 May.

