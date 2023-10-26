The Oyomesi in Council, whose members also serve as the kingmakers of Oyo town, has dragged Governor Seyi Makinde to court over the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo.

According to a report by The Punch, suit HOY/38/2023 was filed by five kingmakers who asked the Oyo State High Court in Oyo to restrain the governor and his agents “from aborting the process for the selection/appointment of the candidate for filling the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo duly conducted by the kingmakers of Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy.”

The claimants in the suit are the Bashorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Layinka; Lagunna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Oyedepo; Akinniku of Oyo, High Chief Amusa Yusuf; Areago Bashorun, Chief Wahab Oyetunji; and the Alapo of Oyo, Chief Gbadebo Mufutau.

They also listed the Oyo State Attorney-General and the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as defendants in the suit.

The kingmakers said they had at a meeting on September 30, unanimously selected a prince, Lukuman Gbadegesin, to fill the stool of Alaafin of Oyo, which had become vacant since April last year when the 45th Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi died.

They are praying the court to restrain Governor Makinde and his agents from nullifying the choice of Mr Gbadegesin and “approving or recognising any other candidate” as the next Alaafin “after a duly conducted process for the filling of the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo in accordance with the native law, custom and Chieftaincy Declaration of Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy.”

The kingmakers also want the court to restrain the governor and the other defendants from removing them as Oyo kingmakers or “dissolving the Oyomesi in Council or appointing or selecting warrant chiefs to conduct or start a fresh process for the filling of the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo.”

They want the court to restrain the defendants from “harassing, disturbing, preventing or stopping the claimants from carrying on their traditional functions and responsibilities as kingmakers of Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had grilled some of the Oyo kingmakers on October 18 over allegations of bribery in relation to the selection of the next Alaafin.

A petitioner had alleged that the kingmakers collected bribes running into millions of naira to facilitate the selection of Mr Gbadegesin.

The court is yet to announce a date for the hearing of the fresh suit filed by the kingmakers.

The development came after the state high court nullified the selection and installation of Afolabi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomoso.

