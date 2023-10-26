The Senate has begun screening Musa Aliyu as the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

The screening started at about 11:50 a.m. after Senate Leader, Bamidele Opeyemi, raised a point order to suspend the Senate rules and allow strangers into the chamber.

Mr Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State, will be screened at the committee of the whole chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibirin.

His appointment was announced alongside that of Clifford Oparaodu as secretary of the commission, last Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday asked the Senate to speedily consider their screening and confirmation.

Fighting corruption

Mr Aliyu, while responding to questions from senators during the screening, assured that if he was confirmed, his leadership would be proactive in the fight against corruption.

He said all assets found to be obtained through stolen funds will be handed over to the government.

“We need to be proactive in the fight against corruption. In the event it happens (corruption) – and it will happen, we have to make efforts to get assets traced to corruption and hand it over to the government or the victim of the crime.

“I lived in Malaysia for three years, I know how they look at us. There is a need for us to make efforts to change the narrative,” he said.

Mr Aliyu promised that his team at the anti-graft agency would conduct proper investigation on corruption allegation issues and would be fair in taking decisions.

“I want to assure you that I will live above board. We will not put people to shame unnecessarily. We will do proper investigations. I will be fair, firm, and humble,” he stated.

Mr Aliyu was subsequently confirmed by the Senate.

