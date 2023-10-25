Joseph Aloba, the father of deceased singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a Mohbad), on Wednesday, testified before a Lagos State coroner court about his son’s relationship with his wife and singer, Azeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley).

He said his son had lived with Naira Marley since December 2019.

Mohbad’s father testified during a coroner’s inquest into the death of his son.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the musician died on 12 September and was buried the following day.

He was 27 years.

His death has generated controversies, prompting the Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death.

The inquest, which began on 13 October, is taking place at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Mr Aloba told the coroner, Adedayo Shotobi, who is a magistrate, that he and his son lived together for 18 years.

He said he did not know the exact house in which his late son was living with Marley.

He testified that his son left his house at the age of consent and began to assist Marley while embarking on his career in music.

Mr Aloba said that he saw the deceased three days before his death.

He added that he saw the deceased’s casket only in a picture.

According to him, the deceased assured him that he would be able to handle his dispute with Marley.

Mr Aloba testified that the deceased’s landed property were in the custody of his mother-in-law, adding that the deceased often told him about his possessions held by his wife and her family.

Mohbad and his wife

He claimed that Mohbad’s wife put sleeping pills into his food sometimes.

According to Mr Aloba, his daughter-in-law had been unfaithful to the deceased.

“I shared 18 years together with my son, and he had no record of any terminal disease. I only took him to a chemist when he was 16 for treatment of rashes.

“I don’t trust his wife. My son told me she always put sleeping pills in his noodles and went to another room to sleep with another signee in the same house.

“Mobhad made efforts to reconcile me with his mother,” he said.

He also told the coroner that the deceased bought a car for him after reconciling with his mother.

NAN reports that at the beginning of proceedings, the coroner, commiserated with Aloba on his son’s death, promising that justice would be served in the case.

NAN also reports that a Yaba Magistrate’s Court, Lagos State, on 4 October, remanded Marley and a Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu (a.k.a Sam Larry), in police custody over the death of Mohbad. (NAN)

