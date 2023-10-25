President Bola Tinubu will present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly before the end of November for consideration and passage.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing journalists after the inaugural meeting of the committee.

Mr Adeola, the senator representing Ogun West, also disclosed that the presidency will present the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy (MTEF-FSP) to the National Assembly next week for proper scrutiny.

“We will do a thorough job on the budget. Our job is to verify the budget to meet the expectations of the people. We will look into it thoroughly.

“We are expecting the MTEF next week and immediately we receive the document, the Committee on Finance will go into work and look into it. The finance minister and the minister of budget and planning are working round the clock.”

The senator assured that the Tinubu administration will sustain the January to December budget cycle for the 2024 appropriation.

“I assure you that we won’t break the tradition, we will have the budget as at when due. We will keep to the tradition of the January to December budget cycle,” he said.

Mr Adeola said the National Assembly will not pad the budget after the presidency had presented it for approval.

“It has to do with the nomination of a project to the budget document that will meet the yearnings and the needs of the people, I would not regard that as padding.

“It is still part of the government document, we look into it and it has an expectation. Budget is an estimate but implementation is another thing. So I don’t believe in budget padding, it never exists in my diary.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

