President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm Musa Aliyu as the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibirin, who presided over the plenary on Wednesday.

Mr Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State was appointed as chairman of the ICPC alongside Clifford Oparaodu as secretary of the commission last Tuesday.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement announcing the appointment of the new ICPC chairman, said Mr Aliyu “has embarked upon many far-reaching reforms as the Attorney General of Jigawa State since September 2019 and holds Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Law.”

Mr Tinubu, in the letter, urged the upper chamber to give the confirmation request a speedy consideration.

“In compliance to section 3(6) of the corrupt practices and other related commission (ICPC) establishment act 2000, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the appointment of Mr Musa Adamu Aliyu as chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC),” the letter reads partly.

Seeks confirmation of Judicial Service Commission members

President Tinubu also requested the screening and confirmation of Saka Sulieman and Gadji Dantata as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC)

In a separate letter to the Senate, Mr Tinubu said the appointment of the two persons is in accordance with the provision of section 54(1) and paragraph 12f of part 1 of the 3rd schedule of the Constitution.

