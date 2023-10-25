President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers in Parastatals and Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in line with the recommendations of the Honourable Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola. They are:
Managing Director / CEO, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) — Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji
Executive Secretary / CEO, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) — Akutah Pius Ukeyima
Mr Oyebamiji is a graduate of Banking and Finance and holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Business Administration. He is an Economist with industry experience of more than 28 years before he entered the public service. In public service, he first reversed the downward trajectory of the Osun State Investment Company Limited before serving as the Osun State Commissioner of Finance for eight years.
Mr Ukeyima is a graduate of Law and holds a Master’s degree in Public International Law from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He most recently served as the Head of the Central Authority Unit, International Cooperation in Criminal Matters, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.
President Bola Tinubu tasks the new appointees in this vital sector to faithfully implement the policies and programmes of the Honourable Minister in pursuit of the expeditious and efficient attainment of bolstered revenues and investments as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s Blue Economy strategy.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
