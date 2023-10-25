Amos Yohanna, the new senator representing Adamawa North, has taken his seat at the Senate.

Mr Yohanna, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was sworn in on Wednesday by the Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin who presided over the plenary session.

The new senator replaced Elisha Abbo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was sacked by the Appeal Court on 16 October.

A three-member panel of the court led by C.E. Nwosu-Iheme nullified the victory of Mr Abbo at the senatorial election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Mr Yohanna as the duly elected lawmaker representing the district in the National Assembly.

