Amos Yohanna, the new senator representing Adamawa North, has taken his seat at the Senate.
Mr Yohanna, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was sworn in on Wednesday by the Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin who presided over the plenary session.
The new senator replaced Elisha Abbo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was sacked by the Appeal Court on 16 October.
A three-member panel of the court led by C.E. Nwosu-Iheme nullified the victory of Mr Abbo at the senatorial election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Mr Yohanna as the duly elected lawmaker representing the district in the National Assembly.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999