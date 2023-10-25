A PREMIUM TIMES journalist and Climate Change reporter, Abdulkareem Mojeed, has been selected alongside 19 other Nigerian professionals to participate in the 2023 cohort of the Nigerian Green Academy.

Mr Mojeed, an agriculture and environment reporter on the newspaper’s business desk, is also a media trainer with a speciality in agriculture and climate change.

About the climate programme

The annual programme designed for emerging civil society activists, journalists, artists and social entrepreneurs, is hosted by the Heinrich Boll Stiftung.

The programme provides participants with knowledge, toolboxes and the networks essential for addressing some of the most critical governance and development challenges facing Nigeria.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in Abuja, the Country Director, Heinrich Böll Stiftung, Jochen Luckscheiter, said the Green Academy also offers the participants the opportunity to discuss and develop their vision for Nigeria’s future.

“The Green Academy is a vehicle to build a community of young Nigerians who associate with the Foundation’s agenda and drive action for a democratic, socially just, gender equitable and sustainable Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Mojeed the climate reporter

Mr Mojeed specialises in development journalism, covering topics such as agriculture, food security, climate change, and the environment.

He has contributed significantly to research on the impact of climate change on women farmers in Ghana and Nigeria. Last year, he was in Egypt to provide extensive coverage of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP27).

Other participants

The participants for this year’s cohorts include journalists, writers, activists and entrepreneurs.

Other participants of this year’s cohort include Zainab Sanni, the managing editor for Development News Nigeria; Cobi-Jane Akinrele, the founder of Ake Collective; Aderemi Ojo, a writer and historian; Costly Aderibigbe-Saba, a medical doctor, and Peter Olaoluwa, a chemical engineer.

Others are; Abutu Paul, Bello Ismail, Dung Weng, Excel Olayemi-Oludairo, Faith Waziri, Favour John, Maryam Gidado, Godwin Jimoh, Johndick Perfect, Loveth Nwuju, Noya Sedi, Oiji Jennifer, Ojo-Nemile Phoebe, and Okeke Victor.

