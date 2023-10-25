The Nigerian Army says the troops of the 8 Division Garrison, on Tuesday, killed several terrorists in a discreet operation at Tukandu Village in Sokoto State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu said the troops launched a carefully planned offensive, targeting a notorious group of terrorists, responsible for various heinous activities in the general area.

He said the troops’ onslaught killed many of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

According to him, troops recovered three AK-47 Rifles, one PKT Gun, 125 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition, two rocket-propelled gun bombs and nine motorcycles.

The Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, lauded the troops, charging them to remain resolute and continue to escalate their operations against the terrorists to decimate and deny them the freedom of action.

(NAN)

