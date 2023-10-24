Action returned to the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday with eight matches across Europe.

Surprisingly, the away teams had the upper hand in most of the matches as only Manchester United and Inter Milan were able to make the most of their home advantage with slim wins over FC Copenhagen and RB Salzburg, respectively.

At Old Trafford, it was the highly-maligned Harry Maguire that emerged as the hero; heading in the winning goal for the Red Devils in the 72nd minute after receiving a well-tailored cross from Christian Eriksen.

☄️ Harry Maguire heads Manchester United in front against FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford! pic.twitter.com/WArQ4Q8MVv — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 24, 2023

The Red Devils had their hearts in their mouth as their hard-earned goal was first subjected to a VAR review before being allowed to stand by the Italian referee Marco Guida.

While Erik Ten Hag’s men thought they had done enough for a badly needed victory, FC Copenhagen were awarded a penalty in the game.

It was yet another ‘villain’ in Andre Onana that turned a hero as he provided the needed save to ensure Man United secured the victory and the maximum three points at stake.

Group A standings

With the victory, Group A has been blown open with Bayern Munich dictating the pace with a maximum of nine points from the three games played.

The Bavarians consolidated their top spot with the away win over Fenerbahce on Tuesday. The Turkish club are second on the log with four points with United following in third position with three points while FC Copehagan are bottom of the group with a solitary point from the matches they have played so far.

Arsenal lead Group B

Elsewhere, it was also a good outing for the other English club, Arsenal as they went, saw and conquered at the Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan where they pipped Seviilla 2-1.

A late strike from Gabriel Martinelli in the first half put the Gunners ahead before Gabriel Jesus doubled Arseanal’s lead.

Though Nemanja Gudelj pulled one back for Sevilla, it wasn’t enough to deny Mikel Arteta’s men the victory and crucial three points.

Arsenal are leading in Group B with six points from 3 games closely followed by Lens who are second with five points.

Sevilla and PSV are third and fourth respectively even though they are tied on two points apiece.

Real Madrid

Perfect Madrid

In Group C, favourites Real Madrid and Napoli both secured away wins over Sporting Braga and Union Berlin respectively.

Los Blancos are perfect in this campaign with nine points from three games while Napoli are on six points after the same number of matches.

Braga with three points are third on the log while Union Berlin are languishing at the bottom with no points after three matches.

Two-horse race

For Group D, Nigeria’s Sadiq Umar was missing in action but his Real Sociedad teammates delivered with a 1-0 victory away to Benfica.

Brais Méndez’s 63rd-minute goal decided the game in favour of the visitors.

Inter Milan beat FC Slazburg 2-1 in the other game in Group D

It is a two-horse race in Group D where Real Sociedad and Inter are on seven points though the former are top on the log owing to their superior goal difference.

The concluding Matchday 3 games of the Champions League will be played on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

