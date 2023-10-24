The Minister of Defence, Muhammadu Badaru, has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to provide more equipment to enhance the operational efficiency of the Nigerian Army.

Mr Badaru accompanied by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, stated this when he paid a working visit to the Army Headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

He commended the leadership and personnel of the armed forces for the successes recorded in the theatres of operation to rid the nation of security threats.

The minister assured that President Bola Tinubu would do everything within his power to intervene in addressing the challenges confronting the military, especially in the area of manpower and accommodation needs.

He said the president also demonstrated commitment towards providing equipment requirements such as arms, ammunition and the combat enablers needed to succeed in the fight against insurgency.

“The federal government will do the best to provide these needs to make sure the military has an edge in the security governance of our dear nation.

“The president has demonstrated that since we came in and he has never turned down our request and he has been very supportive.

“He promised to continue to support us as long as we continue to show results the way we have shown results today.

“So once again, I want to commend the Chief of Army Staff for the successes so far and I believe more successes will come as we continue to supply the necessary equipment to execute the war,” he said.

On his part, Mr Matawalle commended the Nigerian Army for its commitment and sacrifices towards addressing the nation’s security situation.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Army alerts Abuja residents ahead of battle simulation exercise

He said he was in a better position to speak on the successes of the military in the fight against banditry as a former governor of Zamfara, which is one of the most affected states.

Mr Matawalle urged the public to continue to appreciate the military for their efforts and support them to success, adding that a whole-of-society effort was needed to address the prevailing security challenges.

He also called for enhanced synergy and intelligence sharing among the Army and other security agencies as well as enhanced non-kinetic activities.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, thanked the ministers for the visible interventions so far received from the federal government, adding that it had positively impacted their operations on the field.

Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, said the army had remained committed to addressing the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

He also briefed the minister on the conduct of army operations and some of the challenges confronting the troops on the field in the bid to achieve their constitutional responsibility to bring peace and stability to the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operational briefing was done behind closed doors at the Army Headquarters Operations Centre.

The ministers were accompanied on the visit by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, a general, and top officials of the ministry.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

