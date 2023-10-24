The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has won the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Powering Just Energy Transition Green Minerals Challenge (JET Minerals Challenge).

The approximately $400,000 grant, according to a statement by CJID and signed by its Project Director, Akintunde Babatunde, is to advance the organisation’s “groundbreaking mission.”

The statement said USAID announced CJID and 10 other organisations as the winners of the project on Thursday.

“As one of the pioneering innovators in the Countering Transnational Corruption Grand Challenge’s expansive network, CJID is focused on eradicating corruption within the green mineral supply chains, which is paramount in today’s global context,” the statement said.

CJID’s planned project

CJID said its project will deploy data aggregation, civic technology, investigative journalism, and capacity building to harness the power of data in the fight against corruption in the green minerals sector in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ghana, Mozambique, and Nigeria.

The statement reads in part; “CJID will partner with Dataphyte in Nigeria, Mine.cd in DRC, and Dubawa Ghana to promote access to information in the African green minerals sector and improve the use of green minerals data to increase investigative reporting and anti-corruption advocacy.

“This partnership will increase citizen participation in green minerals governance and accountability and provide anti-corruption agencies with the data and investigative reports they need to work effectively in the green minerals sector.”

Selection process

According to CJID, in 2022, USAID, with its partners, unveiled the inaugural Powering a Just Energy Transition Green Minerals Challenge (JET Minerals Challenge) under the auspices of the Countering Transnational Corruption Grand Challenge for Development (CTC Grand Challenge).

The organisation said the initiative invited proposals from across the globe, “transcending sectors and borders, all united in their shared mission to combat corruption within green mineral supply chains.”

“The response was overwhelming, with nearly 60 concepts submitted, drawing upon expertise and innovation from diverse corners of the world. After an exhaustive selection process by industry experts, USAID identified 20 semi-finalists. These semi-finalists convened for an Innovation boot camp at the 2023 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Forum on Responsible Mineral Supply Chains in April 2023.

“Subsequently, they submitted comprehensive applications for funding in June. Following another round of meticulous evaluation and a thorough due diligence process, USAID proudly announced the selection of 11 visionary winners, each set to receive financial support ranging from $50,000 to $400,000, accompanied by tailored technical assistance to realise their groundbreaking projects,” the statement added.

About the JET Minerals Challenge

The JET Minerals Challenge is the flagship initiative under the Countering Transnational Corruption Grand Challenge for Development (CTC Grand Challenge). This challenge extends financial and in-kind support, including specialised technical assistance, to the accomplished winners, with funding ranging from $50,000 to $400,000, propelling them toward their revolutionary goals.

It said the challenge represents “an unwavering commitment to combating corruption and enhancing transparency, accountability, and integrity in the race to meet the surging demand for green minerals on a global scale.”

The winning innovations of the JET Minerals Challenge are meticulously aligned with USAID’s Anti-Corruption Policy, focusing on curbing corrupt practices, elevating the cost of corruption, and promoting integrity in both public and private sectors.

“Four winning solutions are designed for tackling transnational corruption on a global or multi-country scale, while the remaining seven are tailored to address specific countries. These pioneering initiatives span 15 countries worldwide, targeting over ten green mineral supply chains, including cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, and silver,” CJID noted.

Innovators’ Approaches

The organisation said the challenge innovators are working at the forefront of new and innovative approaches to strengthen transparency, accountability, and integrity in the global rush to meet unprecedented demand for green minerals.

“Some of the innovators are introducing or scaling online platforms that allow for safe reporting on corruption, dissemination of information about payments, fees, and taxes, or the facilitation of direct connections between small-scale miners and mineral buyers.

“Other innovators are engaging journalists, non-governmental organisations, local communities, or other stakeholders in developing tools and processes that hold the mining industry accountable,” it said.

It added that seven of the winning organisations are women-led, and that nearly half are local organisations. Covering 15 countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, the innovators are targeting more than 10 green mineral supply chains, including cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, nickel, silver, and rare earth elements.

About CJID

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is a West African media innovation and development think tank. Founded in 2014 as a non-governmental organisation in Nigeria, the Centre has led in investigative journalism, innovation, open data, verification, promoting journalist welfare and safety, elections, and the freedom of information and expression. In 2020, the CJID expanded its footprints beyond Nigeria and moved into specific niches in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia.

