Suspected killers have allegedly strangled a woman, Juliana Dimaka, to death in her home in Eket, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket, on Tuesday, that the woman, who was an entrepreneur, was killed on 17 October, after previous attempts on her life.

“The murder was carried out at the residence of the deceased at Etebom Avenue, Eket by yet-to- be identified killers.

“They gained entrance into the residence and strangled her to death,” said the source who did not want his name mention in the report.

He said the incident happened at 8.00 p.m., adding that since then her shopping plaza on Grace Bill Road in Eket had remained closed.

A police officer at the Eket Divisional Police headquarters, who did not want his name mentioned in the story since he was not authorised to speak to the press, confirmed the incident to NAN.

When a NAN reporter contacted the police spokesperson in the state, MacDon Odiko, he said he had not been briefed on the incident.

“I cannot say anything about it. I do not have the facts,” Mr Odiko, a superintendent of police, said.

