The Senate on Tuesday asked security agencies in the country to conduct a special investigation into the fatal bank robbery attack in the Otukpo area of Benue State.

The upper chamber also urged security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of the robbery attack are arrested and prosecuted.

The request was sequel to a motion moved by Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) at the plenary.

Suspected thieves armed with explosives and sophisticated weapons invaded commercial banks in Otukpo area of Benue State on Friday and carted away an undisclosed large amount of money.

Police in the state confirmed that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area, John Adikwu, and three other police officers lost their lives when the armed robbers engaged them in a gun battle.

The command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, also confirmed that two of the robbers were killed during the gun duel while others escaped through the forest

Mr Moro, while presenting his motion on the need for urgent investigation into the attack, queried security agencies for not improving their intelligence system.

He therefore called for urgent investigation into the bank robbery.

The Benue senator also urged his colleagues in the Senate to observe a one minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the robbery attack.

Many of the senators who contributed to the motion condemned the attack and urged security agencies in the country to improve on their intelligence system.

Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi Central) who was among those who contributed to the motion, called on the federal government to engage more police officers in oder to strengthen the insecurity gaps.

“The police are seriously handicapped. They don’t have enough ammunition. It is now time for us to take a firm step that the federal government should employ more personnel to meet the gap. More personnel should be recruited. The motion is timely and apt,” Mr Aliero said.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, subsequently asked that security agencies should investigate the robbery incident and ensure that all the perpetrators are arrested.

Mr Akpabio directed that members of the upper chamber should observe a minute silence in honour of the victims of the robbery attack.

