A boat mishap occurred on Thursday in Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

The Vanguard newspaper claimed that seven people may have lost their lives in the incident which happened in Gelegele River, in the Ovia North East Local Government of the state.

Police in Edo, however, said one person died in the incident, according to Punch newspaper.

Vanguard reported that the boat, with 28 passengers aboard, ran out of fuel and was tossed by waves before it eventually hit oil barges.

The passengers were mostly local traders from Ovia South West Local Government Area.

Blessing Perewari, vice chairperson of Ovia South West Local Government Area, recounted how the incident happened, according to the newspaper.

“From what I heard I was also at the scene where the boat capsized. About 28 adults, two pregnant women and three babies were involved. When they got to the Gelegele waterside there was this Dubri oil company barge that was parked in parallel.

“Because of the way the barges were parked caused obstruction on the waterway. So, this particular boat carrying 28 persons after dropping two passengers tried to restart the boat but the engine failed to respond.

“And because of the high current of the river it now pushed the boat into the Dubri oil barges and it torpedoed under the barges making it difficult for the victims to come out. Some of them that know how to swim managed to escape while others were trapped under the barges,” she said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, told Punch that only one person died in the mishap.

“Marine police confirmed that one person died and four others were injured while others were rescued unhurt,” Mr Nwabuzor, a superintendent of police, said.

