President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Abdullahi Mustapha to serve as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN).

Abdullahi Mustapha has served for over a decade in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) with significant experience in the Energy and Space Technology sectors. Mr Mustapha most recently obtained his Doctorate degree in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Renewable Energy, followed by a Post-Doctoral Fellowship as a Research Associate in the School of Engineering at the prestigious University of Manchester.

President Tinubu expects the new ECN Chief Executive to make a positive impact on his administration’s intensive push to diversify the nation’s energy sources in a synergized fashion across the government toward the ultimate aim of industrializing every part of the country with every citizen emancipated from the shackles of energy poverty.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

