A Nigerian student whose name was given as Ikem has been allegedly murdered in the Philippines.

According to a post made on social networking platform X by Michael Ojuola, Ikem who he described as his friend was “brutally murdered” by a group of Chinese.

“They tied his hands up, covered and tied his mouth and beat him blue-black until he gave up the ghost,” he wrote.

Mr Ojuola said the deceased was studying medicine in the Philippines.

“This should never be allowed to get swept under the carpet regardless of the relationship between the Philippines and China,” he added while calling on Nigerian authorities to act.

“This is so inhuman and barbaric! I can’t even think straight at the moment because of the horrific videos I’m getting right now from the hospital,” Mr Ojuola said.

The post soon caught the attention of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the Nigerian agency responsible for diaspora issues.

Responding through its official handle on X, the agency asked Mr Ojuola if the situation was “formally brought to the attention of the Nigerian Embassy there in the Philippines?”

It further asked that details of the incident be shared officially to enable the agency to follow up with the Nigerian embassy in the Philippines.

“We will definitely look into the matter once we get more information. Our prayers are with the family and the loved ones,” NiDCOM said.

