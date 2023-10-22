Terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram killed an assistant superintendent of customs, Ahmed Usman, when they attacked “Customs House” in Geidam town of Yobe State on Saturday.

“Customs House” is the office of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in Geidam, a local government area which is the farthest northern part of Yobe State.

The NCS confirmed the attack and killing of its officer in what it called a “formidable threat” to the airport-attacked office.

“In a valiant stand against suspected Boko Haram insurgents, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), with timely reinforcement from the Nigerian Army, thwarted an attack on the Customs Office in Geidam town, Yobe State, demonstrating unwavering courage and resilience against the enemies of the state.

“The Customs Office faced a formidable threat but was bravely defended, safeguarding the facility and the families of fellow officers and men,” the NCS in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, said.

The statement, which was made available through the NCS official X (Twitter) handle, said Mr Usman was killed while trying to repel the attack.

PRESS RELEASE NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE REPELS ATTACK ON ITS FACILITY IN GEIDAM, YOBE STATE, MOURNS FALLEN HERO 1. In a valiant stand against suspected Boko Haram insurgents, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), with timely reinforcement from the Nigerian Army, thwarted an… pic.twitter.com/VVia39mRjO — NIGERIA CUSTOMS (@CustomsNG) October 22, 2023

“During this harrowing encounter, Assistant Superintendent of Customs II, Ahmed Usman, born on 2 April 1983, and a dedicated NCS member since 24 February 2009, tragically paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“He hailed from Pindiga Town, Akko Local Government Area in Gombe State, leaving behind a grieving wife and five children – three boys and two girls,” the statement added.

Mr Maiwada said the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale, has extended his “heartfelt” condolences to the family of the deceased officer.

“He emphasised the crucial role of community engagement in the shared pursuit of safety and security, urging all citizens to contribute to these collective endeavours actively,” Mr Maiwada said.

A Daily Trust report revealed that the terrorists stormed the Customs House in a Volkswagen Golf and Land Rover vehicles around 10 p.m. and began shooting sporadically.

“They struck when they were sure the customs officers had retired home. Panicked by the rain of bullets, the officers scampered for safety, some escaped through the gate, while others scaled the fence.

“Unfortunately, one of the officers, Usman Gombe, was shot dead while attempting to climb the fence,” a security source told our correspondent,” the report quoted a security source.

READ ALSO: Communities cry out as terrorists activities worsen in Zamfara

Since 2010, the North-east and parts of other countries especially Chad and Niger Republic, have been witnessing a series of terrorist activities by Boko Haram insurgents, members of ISWAP and Ansaru.

Yobe, alongside Borno and Adamawa, is the worst-hit state in terms of terrorist activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

