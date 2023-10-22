Yekini Nabena, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the country’s security agencies to arrest a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, over his recent public outburst against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

On Thursday, the cleric had in a video sermon of over 14 minutes posted on his official Facebook page, labelled Mr Wike as “Satan” for receiving the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria in his office.

The cleric, in the sermon, also asserted that President Tinubu would be stopped from serving for eight years if the president failed to sack the former Rivers governor.

Mr Nabena, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, said the Niger Delta people are observing and no harm must be done to the minister.

Mr Nabena said the people of Niger Delta and Southerners, in general, will no longer fold their arms while the likes of Mr Gumi spit on their faces irrespective of political or religious beliefs.

According to the APC chieftain, no Nigerian is more a Nigerian than anybody in Nigeria.

“My intervention in the recent controversial statement is not about the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike alone, it is about the right of the Niger Delta people and the Southerners in general. At this stage, we expect all the voices of reasoning to speak out because of the sense of entitlement of the likes of Sheik Gumi,” he said.

Speaking on “reckless public comments” that could lead to a more divided country, Mr Nabena called on the presidency to urgently make a bold statement and reaffirm the right of any Nigerian to hold public office anywhere in Nigeria.

“I will call on the presidency to deliberately caution Sheik Gumi and his co-travellers against statements that are capable of causing disunity and encouraging a sense of entitlement.

“I will also call on the security agencies to take Gumi’s reckless but deliberate statement seriously. Sheik Gumi should be arrested, questioned and prosecuted.

“Let it also be on record that we the Niger Delta sons and daughters will hold Sheik Gumi responsible if any evil befall Nyesom Wike throughout his days in office as FCT Minister,” Mr Nabena warns.

Mr Wike is the first Southerner to be appointed the minister of the FCT since the return of democracy in 1999.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

