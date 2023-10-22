The late Borno State Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement was buried Saturday evening after an autopsy conducted by local authorities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Garba’s body was discovered at his guest house in Maiduguri, along with an unconscious woman who later died at a local hospital.

The police have yet to disclose the cause of death for either individual but have released the commissioner’s body to his family for burial, adhering to Islamic rites.

According to a press statement issued by Isa Gusau, Governor Babagana Zulum’s spokesperson, “the Governor, his deputy Umar Usman Kadafur, Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly Abdulkarim Lawan, members of the Borno State Executive Council, and thousands of mourners were present at the funeral prayer for the late Commissioner.”

The statement was silent on the yet-to-be-identified woman who died alongside the former commissioner.

The funeral prayer, held at the residence of the late commissioner, was led by the Chief Imam of Borno, Ibrahim Laisu.

Mr Garba, 38, served as Special Adviser on Monitoring, Evaluation, and Special Projects from 2021 to 2023 and Special Adviser on Special Projects from July to August 2023. He was laid to rest at Gwange cemetery in Maiduguri.

He is survived by his two wives, five children, an elderly father, and various relatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

