Khamzat Chimaev managed to pull off a victory against the former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, in a thrilling co-main event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night

Though Chimaev prevailed in the long run, Usman served him arguably his toughest challenge yet.

The story of this epic showdown took a surprising twist as Usman stepped into the Octagon on short notice after Chimaev’s original opponent, Paulo Costa, was forced to withdraw due to a shoulder injury.

Despite the limited preparation, Usman displayed sheer determination and showcased his warrior spirit against one of the sport’s elite fighters.

The judges’ scorecards were the topic of much debate.

Two of them, Vito Paolillo and Derek Cleary, saw the fight in favour of Chimaev, scoring it 29-27.

On the other hand, David Lethaby saw it as a closely contested battle, scoring it 28-28.

In the opening round, Chimaev established his dominance.

He swiftly executed a takedown, took Usman’s back, and threatened with a rear-naked choke while unleashing a barrage of punches to Usman’s face.

The Nigerian Nightmare’s resilience was commendable as he survived the onslaught, even attempting a daring manoeuvre to break free from Chimaev’s hold, albeit unsuccessfully.

Chimaev’s control was so evident that all three judges awarded him a 10-8 advantage in the first round.

The second round unfolded as a different narrative for both fighters.

Usman opted to keep the fight standing, adopting a more measured approach.

He showcased impressive striking skills, landing powerful strikes on Chimaev at different times.

Yet, Chimaev secured a late takedown, enough for Paolillo to grant him the round.

The third round witnessed an even better performance from Usman, who defended admirably against Chimaev’s takedowns.

He showcased resilience and skill, repeatedly making his way back to his feet.

The fight concluded with an intense exchange of powerful strikes between Usman and Chimaev.

However, Chimaev’s late takedown and control persuaded Cleary to award the final round to the Swedish-Russian fighter.

Though Usman lost Saturday’s fight, many were impressed that he pushed his better-prepared opponent to the wire.

Lately, it has not been the best of times for Nigerian fighters with Israel Adesanya also served his own bitter pill of defeat earlier in the year.

