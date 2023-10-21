Despite the funding constraints plaguing the nation’s tertiary institutions, the Nigerian government has approved an immediate establishment of eight tertiary academic institutions in the country.

This comes days after the Minister of Education, Mamman Tahir, told reporters that as a result of funding constraints, the government decided to delay the kicking-off of all the new institutions approved at the twilight of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, in a Friday statement by the Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Augustina Okechi, the minister announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved a ‘staggered’ establishment of the new institutions.

He said the approval included the conversion of some federal colleges of education into universities.

“In line with the Present Administration’s commitment to ensure continuity in governance and policy consistency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has approved the staggered establishment of the Four Colleges of Education to be converted to Federal Universities of Education, Two (2) Federal Universities of Agriculture, Two (2) Federal Universities of Medical and Health Sciences and Five Colleges of Education,” part of the statement reads.

“The establishment and conversion of these institutions is a further demonstration of President Tinubu’s Education for the Renewed Hope Agenda and will help in improving access to tertiary education in the country.”

Approved institutions

The statement listed the institutions approved for immediate commencement to include: the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta State and the Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi, Adamawa State.

The government has also approved the conversion of the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, and the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State into Federal Universities of Education.

Other institutions established are the Federal College of Education, Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti State; Federal College of Education, Ididep, Ibiono, Akwa Ibom State, and the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State.

Funding constraints

Nigerian tertiary institutions are currently plagued by government funding issues that have over the years led to disputes between the government and the workers in the institutions, especially the universities.

The situation has led to the universities increasing the sundry charges payable by Nigerian university students by over 100 per cent in most cases and in defiance of the president’s directive asking them to halt the increments. But the government has insisted that the institutions remain tuition-free.

Meanwhile, a significant part of the grievances of the workers’ unions of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education is the proliferation of tertiary institutions at both the federal and state levels, despite their inability to adequately fund the existing ones.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

