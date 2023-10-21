It was the second day of the Lagos edition of the Climate Story Lab (CSL) where experts including journalists, filmmakers, data analysts, among others, convened to appraise the African perspectives of climate issues, and how best to narrate stories from global south.

These experts included the Managing Editor of PREMIUM TIMES, Africa’s leading investigative newspaper, Idris Akinbajo; Enebi Opaluwa, a Senior Research and Policy Analyst at Budgit; Emily Wanja, a Kenyan Producer and Africa Director of Doc Society, and the Executive Director of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Tobi Oluwatoba, among others.

They reiterated the importance of accurate data in telling impactful climate stories, noting that data helps to give proper perspectives on climate-related issues such as flooding, climate migration, and desertification.

Mr Akinbajo said data helps to spotlight what has changed and pointing towards the direction of solutions to climate problems.

He said climate change may not be responsible for certain environmental issues such as flooding, noting that, most often than not, poor infrastructure evidenced by government neglect accounts for them.

He identified the power of journalism to hold the government accountable for certain actions or inactions.

Impact of flooding

Nigeria is currently battling the devastating impacts of flooding which has damaged homes, destroyed farmland and displaced people from their communities.

In 2022, about 612 people were killed by rampaging floods and 1.4 million people displaced. Also, over 200,000 houses were affected, with partial destruction of 110,000 hectares of farmlands.

According to the then Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar-Faruk, the country suffered N4.2 trillion in economic loss due to the flooding.

Mr Akinbanjo, however, noted that journalists need to understand the government policies and leverage the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) to get accurate data, adding that government agencies are becoming more proactive.

Corroborating Mr Akinbajo, Mr Opaluwa from from Budgit said Nigerian government agencies are now becoming more interested in producing and making data available. He cited National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Mr Opaoluwa further emphasised the need to tell real climate stories in African contexts using available data to hold governments accountable.

Storytelling in local context

Also speaking, Ms Wanja, of Doc Society, a social entrepreneurship organisation, highlights the importance of storytelling in addressing climate change in marginalised communities by communicating and addressing issues in local languages.

Ms Wanja noted that for climate change action, stakeholders can create alternatives to storytelling that resonate with local communities, using arts exhibitions, podcasts and films in their language, rather than solely relying on external sources to tell the stories.

Also, Daniel Oladoja, the Country Lead, Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), highlighted the importance of focusing on adaptation and resilience in climate change narratives, citing the story of a 14-year-old boy from Malawi who built a windmill to power his family’s home.

Mr Oladoja said Africa doesn’t need to beg for interventions and wait for funding when it can have a strategic negotiation and collective voice amplification to address social injustices.

Gbemisola Akosa from the Centre for 21st Century Issues believes that a collaboration between the global north and south to address issues will also drive impact while emphasising the importance of women’s voices in climate change movements.

Media role in civic spaces

On his part, Mr Oluwatola of the CJID, and Tsema Ede, a human rights and policy expert spoke on the need and importance of the media to cover climate change stories more extensively, to drive change.

Speaking on the influence of media in policy formulation and implementation, Mr Oluwatola reiterated the importance of media in setting the agenda and holding power to account.

He added that the media can inspire civil and legal action, citing an example of the ECOWAS court judgment that led to the Twitter ban being lifted.

He also highlighted that the major challenges with the media include the lack of adequate funding and resources for journalists to produce more impactful stories and limited resources; and the attack on the press freedom.

On her part, Ms Ede noted that the media need to tell more human interest stories to advocate justice and demand compensation for loss and damage caused by externalities, adding that proper narrative framing is crucial in media exposure for urgency and impact.

She noted that the gaps in media and journalism include political interference and lack of support from citizens, which she said can be addressed through partnerships and strengthened collaborations between the media, civil society and the private sector.

Ms Ede also emphasised the importance of protecting journalists and ensuring access to justice in the face of government impunity.

Baliqees Salaudeen-Ibrahim, a climate activist emphasised the need for young people to collaborate and share resources to achieve collective success while urging for intergenerational collaboration and learning from past mistakes.

2023 Climate Story Lab Lagos

Surge Africa hosts the Lagos edition of the Climate Story Lab in collaboration with the Heinrich Boell Foundation and GSCC.

The Climate Story Lab Lagos seeks to cultivate a space for intimate dialogues with visionary leaders and activists, diving into their insights on emerging issues such as climate change, media democracy, the intersection of culture and storytelling, and digital media’s role in portraying the masses’ critical perspectives.

The event had creatives, storytellers, movement builders, and community organisers, to discuss climate change issues and to share ideas that target the development of collective actions to address climate and environmental justice.

